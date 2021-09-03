Penn Yan Bible Church hosts Community Heroes Day

Penn Yan Bible Church

The Penn Yan Bible Church hosted a “Community Heroes Day” Aug. 25 to recognize the efforts of the Penn Yan Fire Department, Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Ambulance Corps and LifeNet EMS.

"It was a time for us to give proper recognition and honor to our local first responders for the vital service they provide to our community," said Pastor Leo Galletta.

The Fire Department brought two fire trucks, gave "rides" in the ladder truck bucket, and explained how the various parts of the trucks were used during fire and rescue operations. Volunteers from the Ambulance Corps gave demonstrations of how an injured person would be loaded into the ambulance and how they could be treated in transit. LifeNet landed one of their helicopters on the church property and also explained how patients are transported from an accident scene to a medical facility.

Officer Charles Emerson of the sheriff’s department made identity cards for all the children.

"It was an evening of great fun and learning about what our 'Community Heroes' do in their work to keep us safe," said Galetta. "We want to thank all of the first responder volunteers who made the evening so helpful and enjoyable for our young people (and their parents)."

The evening was sponsored by the Penn Yan Bible Church AWANA youth program. The AWANA club program meets weekly for youth age 3 through teens and begins Wednesday Sept.15. For more information, visit www.pybc.us.