Donate to help Nichiporuks rebuild home

The home of Penn Yan Moose Lodge Administrator Jack Nichiporuk and his wife, Laurie, was destroyed by fire Sunday, Aug. 15 on Chidsey Hill Road near Pulteney. Despite the quick response of the Pulteney, Prattsburgh, Branchport and Hammondsport fire departments, the couple lost all their possessions along with their house.

The house had belonged to Jack's grandparents' farm and was his birthplace. The couple had lived there for 47 years as the third generation of family ownership. They hope to rebuild with the help of their insurance, but many possessions and current needs are not all covered.

Friends suggest donations be sent for Jack & Laurie Nichiporuk c/o Penn Yan Moose Club, 301 E. Elm St., Penn Yan, NY 14527, addressed to Jack. The American Legion in Hammondsport, where they are members, is also accepting donations at P.O. Box 544, Hammondsport, NY 14840.

A relative has also established a GoFundMe account for them at: shorturl.at/jrFT3