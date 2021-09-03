PA Suhr Joins FLH Urgent Care Team

Finger Lakes Health

GENEVA – Finger Lakes Health is proud to welcome Brenda Suhr, RPA-C to its Urgent Care team.

Suhr received her Physician Assistant Certificate from LeMoyne College in Syracuse, New York and her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from SUNY College at Brockport in Brockport, New York.

She is board-certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants (NCCPA). She belongs to the Rochester Regional Physician Assistant Association and the American Academy of Physician Assistants (AAPA).

Suhr enjoys outdoor adventures, especially sailing, and lives in Canandaigua.

Finger Lakes Health Urgent Care services are designed for all minor injuries and unexpected illnesses including orthopaedic injuries, dental pain, minor wounds requiring sutures, minor cuts and burns, sexually transmitted infections, urinary tract infections, colds and flu-like illnesses, sore throats, earaches, and cough. They also offer COVID-19 testing as well as antibody testing.

Finger Lakes Health has two convenient Urgent Care locations:

• 789 Pre-Emption Road in the Finger Lakes Health Commons, Geneva, Phone: 315-781-2000

• 1991 Balsley Road at Lifecare Medical Associates, Seneca Falls, Phone: 315-835-4900