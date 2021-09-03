Dundee Rotary inducts 2021-2022 President Bill McIlvride

Dundee Rotary

DUNDEE – At the summer changeover picnic, outgoing Dundee Rotary President John Frederick congratulated incoming President Bill McIlvride, whose term to preside over the Club runs from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

The Dundee Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at noon at the Our Town Rocks office, 12 Main St.t, Dundee. If you would like to learn more about Rotary membership and community service, please feel free to attend a Wednesday lunch meeting for $10.