Join in 'Chalk the Walk & Have the Talk' week

Yates Suicide Prevention Coalition

PENN YAN – September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the Yates Suicide Prevention Coalition (YSPC) and The Living Well are asking for help to shine the light on suicide prevention and reduce stigma. Join us for "Chalk the Walk & Have the Talk" during the week of action, Sept. 13-20.

What you can do

• During the week of action, Sept. 13-20, beautify your sidewalks! Safely gather your employees, family, and friends to chalk inspiring messages/images of hope, resilience, suicide awareness and prevention on the pavement outside your place of business or home (or both!) to encourage our community to start conversations around mental health.

• Post photos of your chalk art to your Facebook and/or Instagram pages, tag @YatesSuicidePreventionCoalition and @TheLivingWellMission, and use the hashtag #YatesHasHope to connect with others.

• Don’t have chalk? We can provide sidewalk and window chalk, and will have community pick-up sites around the county. Just let us know!

• Join us for the kick-off event. Meet us Monday, Sept. 13 on the Main Street Bridge in Penn Yan from 5:30-7 p.m. to kick-off our week of action! There will be music, resources, and chalk art. Everyone is welcome to draw and chalk is provided.

This event is subject to county and state COVID guidelines/restrictions.