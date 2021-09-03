Last call for Bluff & Vine literary submissions

Bluff & Vine

Submissions for the fifth issue of the Finger Lakes literary magazine, Bluff & Vine, close on Sept. 15.

The editors are seeking fiction, nonfiction, memoir, and poetry set in or inspired by the Finger Lakes region. Visual art is also being accepted for the cover of the magazine. For detailed information and submission guidelines, visit bluffandvine.com.

Bluff & Vine was created in 2017 by local authors Alex Andrasik and Bethany Snyder as a way to showcase the written and visual art being created in the Keuka Lake community. In 2020, the magazine’s reach expanded to include the entire Finger Lakes region.

Issues of Bluff & Vine can be found at Longs’ Cards and Books in Penn Yan, as well as on Amazon.

To be considered for publication, submit your work to the editors at bluffandvine@gmail.com no later than Sept. 15.