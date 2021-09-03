Naples woman arrested in Penn Yan for breaking quarantine

PENN YAN – A Naples woman was arrested in Penn Yan after police say she broke quarantine by leaving her home.

Fabienne G. Baldeseroni, 26, of Naples, was arrested Aug. 27 by Penn Yan Police and charged with willful violation of health laws.

Police say Baldeseroni was supposed to be in quarantine at her residence but had police contact in the Wagener St. Municipal Parking Lot at 2:26 a.m. She was brought to the police department as a witness, and it was there that she advised officers that she was supposed to be in quarantine.

Baldeseroni was released with an appearance ticket for Penn Yan Village Court, and Yates County Public Health was advised of the situation.