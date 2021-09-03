Police: Woman's sexual advances lead to arrest

Staff reports

PENN YAN – Police say that a woman whose sexual advances were refused by another person has been arrested for attacking and imprisoning that person. Officers believe alcohol played a role in the incident.

Jacqueline R. Vanwert, 35, of Penn Yan, was arrested by Penn Yan Police on charges of second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree criminal obstruction of breathing, and harassment.

Police were called to a residence in the village for a reported altercation where they say Vanwert allegedly choked another village resident, leaving marks on the victim's neck. Vanwert also refused to let the victim leave the residence where this took place, police said. The altercation allegedly began after Vanwert made sexual advances on the victim and those advances were rebuffed.

Officers placed Vanwert under arrest and say that while in custody, she became unruly and began fighting with officers, allegedly kicking a Yates County sheriff's deputy multiple times. She is also alleged to have made numerous threats to the officers including threats to kill them. She also began kicking the walls of the police department, refusing all police commands to stop.

While officers were attempting to subdue Vanwert after she kicked the deputy, she stated that she had hurt her knee. Officers took her to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for a check over. She was cleared medically and released to police custody where she was held pending arraignment for an order of protection. She was later arraigned and released.

Penn Yan Police were assisted by the Yates County Sheriff's Office throughout this incident.