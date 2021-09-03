PYA's FFA Chapter, members to be recognized at National Convention

Carlie Bossard, Penn Yan Academy FFA Advisor

The Penn Yan Academy FFA Chapter has been recognized nationally as a "3-Star Chapter" and has also been selected as a National Finalist in the "Premier Chapter-Growing Leaders" area. Their virtual cooking class, "Cooking with Lee," was selected as one of ten finalists for this award.

The chapter will be interviewed by judges at the end of September, and the winner will be announced on stage at the National FFA Convention at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29 during the 4th general session. You can watch the session on RFD-TV or through the National FFA website. They will also be on stage during the 2nd general session at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 for being a 3-Star Chapter.

The National Chapter Award Program recognizes Outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership. Chapters that received star ratings during judging this summer will be recognized at the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo, Oct 27-30. All Star-rated FFA chapters receive honors made possible by corporate sponsor John Deere.

“Feeding some nine billion people by midcentury brings with it unprecedented challenges for today’s farmers,” said Amy Allen, manager, national corporate contributions for John Deere. “The skills and experiences learned through the National Chapter Award Program will help meet the critical needs.”

American FFA Degree

The Penn Yan chapter also has three members who will be awarded the American FFA Degree: Janet Martens, Alvaro Chavez, and Brayden Webber.

Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. This year 3,863 American Degrees will be awarded.

Sponsored by Case IH, Elanco Animal Health, NAU Country Insurance Company, Pepsico Inc., RAM Trucks, and Syngenta, the award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing, or service programs.

To be eligible, FFA members must have earned and productively invested $10,000 through a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program in which they own their own business or hold a professional position as an employee. Recipients must also complete 50 hours of community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement through completion of a long list of FFA and community activities.

Fewer than 1% of FFA members achieve the American FFA Degree. Each recipient of the American FFA Degree receives a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate after being recognized at the national convention.

The National FFA Organization is a school based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Homecoming Chicken Barbecue

The Penn Yan FFA will be hosting their annual Homecoming Chicken Barbecue from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. Dinners are $12 each and include ½ chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, macaroni salad, roll, and a cookie. They will be take-out only from the Penn Yan Academy cafeteria. Money raised from the barbecue will be used to help students attend the National FFA Convention. Pre-ordering dinners is highly recommended as limited walk-ins will be available. Email FFA advisor Carlie Bossard at cbossard@pycsd.org or call the Academy to reserve dinners.