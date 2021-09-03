September Events at Cobblestone Springs

Cobblestone Springs

DUNDEE – Online and in-person events are schedule this month at Cobblestone Springs, the interdenominational retreat/renewal center near Himrod.

Online Programs

Classics in Spirituality: Introducing Singing Bowls

Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. via Zoom – This program provides an overview of the history and uses of the “singing bowls”, a set of seven crystal bowls that produces soothing sound for relaxation and meditation. Learn about it here, then try it out on Sept. 18, when Sandy returns in person for two Saturday afternoon sessions. Please contact us at CobblestoneSpringsRC@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link.

Classics in Spirituality: Praying the Psalms

Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. via Zoom – The Psalms are a collection of ancient hymns that constitute one of the most poetic books in the Old Testament. Many were written by David. Join us to hear Pastor Lori’s thoughts on using the Psalms as prayers. Haven’t read them yet? Join us for a new direction! “Be still and know…” Presenter: Rev Lori Nickoloff is pastor at St Paul Lutheran Church in Penn Yan. Please contact us at CobblestoneSpringsRC@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link.

In Person Events

Restorative Yoga & Meditation Morning Retreat

Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon; Led by Angela Fishbaugh, M.Ed., CET II, Sport Yoga Instructor – Join us on the morning of Sunday September 12th for yoga, meditation, and snacks. This outdoor session next to the mansion will start with registration at 8:45am and a meet and greet on the mat at 9am. Angela will help us set intentions with a guided meditation, followed by gentle stretching with modifications to accommodate all levels. This practice can also be done in a chair. At 11am we will enjoy light refreshments and snacks, with vegan and gluten free options available. Take this time with Angela, as she can answer any questions you may have to balance health, lifestyle, yoga and meditation. Bring your own mat and any props you may find helpful; mats and chairs can also be provided. Program fee: $20.To register, please email cobblestonespringsrc@gmail.com

Meditation & Singing Bowl Sound Bath Experience

Sept. 18. Two Sessions: 3 to 4 p.m., and 5 to 6 p.m. presented by Sandra Steigerwald – The Singing Bowl Sound Bath Experience begins with each person lying down in a comfortable position or sitting comfortably in a chair. You are led through guided breath work to clear the mind. For the remainder of your session, enjoy the sound of seven crystal singing bowls that bring you away from your thoughts and into a meditative state while on the beautiful grounds of Cobblestone Springs. The sound waves and vibrations produced by the crystal bowls surround and bathe your body, allowing for deep relaxation and healing. Relax, release and receive. Please bring any props you would like to support your comfort~ yoga mat, blanket, pillow, eye mask, anything else you like. Weather permitting, we will be outside amongst the beauty of Mother Nature. We will move inside if needed. Tea and cookies to follow. Feel free to come early or stay after to explore the grounds, read and relax in our gazebos, or enjoy a rocking chair on the front porch. Overnight stay in the mansion available. Program fee: $15. To register, please email cobblestonespringsrc@gmail.com

Special Open House

Sept. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. – Come and see what’s new at Cobblestone Springs and meet Jenny, our new managing director. With no registration required, this is your opportunity to tour the Cobblestone mansion and see completed and planned restoration projects. Use our new trail map to explore, relax on the grounds, and visit the new pollinator garden as well. Volunteers will share stories; refreshments will be available. No fee but donations are always appreciated.