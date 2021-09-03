Structure fire near Rushville claims shed

Staff reports

RUSHVILLE – A structure fire was reported at 4:49 a.m. Aug. 27 at the home of Kristopher P. Christensen, 55, on Harvey Road, Rushville.

As he was leaving for work early in the morning, Christensen noticed a light in the 20 x 40 foot shed, which proved to be a fire, and he called 911. Rushville, Middlesex, Potter, and Benton fire departments, Middlesex Ambulance, Yates County Emergency Management and the Fire Investigation Team responded. The shed and its contents were a total loss, and a smaller adjacent shed was also damaged, but Christensen's home was saved from the nearby flames.

Investigation into the origin of the fire was turned over to the Yates County Fire Investigation Team.