Woman charged with criminal contempt and forcibly touching a man

Staff reports

PENN YAN – A Penn Yan woman was arrested for allegedly violating a "stay away" order of protection and for forcibly touching a man.

Lisa A. Bates, 56, of Penn Yan, was arrested by Penn Yan Police Aug. 26 after a domestic incident outside the Village Hall where she was observed by officers harassing another person who is protected by a stay-away order of protection against Bates. She was taken into custody and processed on charges of second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment, and was held at the Yates County Jail to await arraignment.

Police arrested Bates again Sept. 1 following an investigation into the alleged incident. She is accused of subjecting a male victim to unwanted contact by touching his genitals and buttocks.

Bates was additionally charged with forcible touching and second-degree hrassment, was taken into custody, and was arraigned in Penn Yan Village Court. She was remanded to the Yates County Jail in a lieu of $7,500 bail and will reappear in Village Court later.