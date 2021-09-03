Yates County History Center special events scheduled

Yates County History Center

YATES COUNTY – Two special events have been scheduled by the Yates County History Center for September.

Early American Mourning Customs

A lecture by Yates County History Center’s Director Tricia Noel will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. outside at the L. Caroline Underwood Museum, 107 Chapel St. in Penn Yan.

She will speak about the unusual mourning customs practiced in the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries, including information on mourning clothes, hair jewelry, and tombstone symbolism.

The lecture will be held outdoors. Admission is $8 members, $12 non-members. Participants must register to attend as tent space is limited. Call the YCHC at 315-536-7318. Masks are required. In case of inclement weather, a rain date of Sept. 25 has been set.



Scanning History Roadshow

Do you have precious historic photos and documents that you are willing to share? The Yates County History Center will begin a nine-stop tour of locations throughout Yates County bringing portable digitizing equipment to scan historic photos and documents.

The first stop is the Village of Dresden office at 3 Firehouse Ave. in Dresden on Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The scanning project will enable residents to share a digital copy of precious items while keeping the originals and is funded by the South Central Regional Library Council. Scans will added to Yates County History Center collections and will be shared to nyheritage.net also.

As the bicentennial of Yates County approaches in 2023, the History Center wishes to preserve historic documents and photos from all corners of the county. Additional sites for scanning will be announced as conditions allow, continuing through 2022.

For those with large collections or wishing more information about the scanning history roadshow, call the Yates County History Center at 315-536-7318.