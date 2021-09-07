Anjanet Perez-Colon, M.D. Joins Finger Lakes Gastroenterology

Finger Lakes Health

GENEVA – Finger Lakes Health is proud to welcome Anjanet Perez-Colon, M.D. to its team of providers. Dr. Perez-Colon will be practicing at Finger Lakes Gastroenterology, joining the team of Dr. Angel Diaz, Dr. Henry LeGuyader, Staci Hooker, FNP-C, Brandee Burley PA-C and Kristin Verrette PA-C. She is an active medical staff member at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial and Geneva General Hospitals.

Dr. Perez-Colon is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. She completed her Fellowship in Gastroenterology and Hepatology at the University of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, New York and her residency in Internal Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in New York City. She attended medical school at Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

She is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology and American Gastroenterological Association. She is fluent in Spanish and English. Dr. Perez-Colon enjoys traveling and gastronomic tourism.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Perez-Colon at Finger Lakes Gastroenterology, 821 Pre-Emption Road, Suite 300, Geneva please call 315-787-5310. For more information, visit www.flhealth.org.