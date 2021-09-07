Finger Lakes Museum hosts community open house Sept. 11

Finger Lakes Museum

BRANCHPORT – The Finger Lakes Museum has experienced a tremendous 2021 program season with the success of an environmental lecture series, in-person and virtual workshops, and paddling programming for all ages and skill levels.

September 11 marks another exciting event on the calendar, as they will be holding a community open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local musical favorite, High Country, is guaranteed to have visitors tapping their toes, and great beer from Steuben Brewing Company will be a refreshing sip on one of the last days of summer.

This Saturday event opens the doors to the public to learn about various community organizations.

• Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association will have a watershed demonstration.

• The Finger Lakes Boating Museum will have information to share with visitors.

• HBT Architects will be on-site to share plans and details of the Museum’s building progress. (Additional organizations are also scheduled to attend.)

• Event participants will be treated to free self-guided paddles (gear provided!) to enjoy a trip down Sugar Creek to Keuka Lake to experience the wonder of the wetlands environment.

All ages are welcome to this free event on the Museum’s beautiful 29-acre campus.

The Finger Lakes Museum is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization and is chartered by the New York State Education Department. See www.FingerLakesMuseum.org for more information or to contribute.