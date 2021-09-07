New FLCC VP of administration & finance

Lenore Friend, Finger Lakes Community College

CANANDAIGUA – Finger Lakes Community College President Robert K. Nye has appointed Adam W. Rathbun as vice president of administration and finance.

As a member of the college’s senior leadership team, Rathbun is responsible for maintaining the college’s fiscal health and efficient administrative functions. This includes financial and business services, the operating budget, facilities and grounds, campus police, environmental health and safety and enterprise risk management.

Rathbun has more than 20 years in government and higher education operations, including roles with the National Security Agency (NSA) and Carnegie Mellon University. He most recently served as director of finance and business for Pennsylvania State University’s Beaver Campus, where he led the development and execution of a campus master plan.

Rathbun has a master of business administration (MBA) from the University of Baltimore and a master’s certificate in project management from the University of Pittsburgh. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the Maryland Air National Guard.

Rathbun is also a New York community college graduate, having earned an associate degree in computer information systems from Orange County Community College in Middletown.