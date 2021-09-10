August deed transfers in Yates County

Staff reports

YATES COUNTY – The following deed transfers in the towns of Barrington, Benton, Italy, Jerusalem, Middlesex, Milo, Potter, Starkey, and Torrey were recorded in the Yates County Clerk's Office during August 2021.

Barrington

Jackquelyn & Keith Woodard to Jack A. Bishop, $0

Debra F. & Stephen J. Weckelman to Skelly Properties LLC, $155,000

Susan U. Lange to David & Michelle Ross, $1,405,000

Barbara J. Lusk to Steven H. Owens, $50,000

Dale Everetts to Jonathan L. Huber, $0

Benton

Rodney F. Bush Sr. to Amos L. & Janice N. Horning, $70,000

Victor Feria Reyes & Catarino Chavez Benitez to Catarino Chavez Benitez & Lucinda Gonzalez-Martin, $0

Delaney Family Trust to Patrick & Sandra McGuire, $400,000

Patty Lou Race to Patty L. Race Irrevocable Trust, $0

Italy

Duane C. Shay to Lorraine Shay Brockman & Lisa Ann Salotto, $0

William McLoud to William McLoud & Scout McLoud, $1

Richard & Suzanne Prindle to Eric Goodwin & Mariah Melendy, $240,000

Estate of Phillip J. Dunn to Timothy E. Decker, $71,000

Robert A. Ayers to Elizabeth G. Adymy, $235,000

Candi Holbert & Craig W. Robinson to Dorene E. Ryan, $0

Patrick James Elwell to Patrick James & Sandra L. Elwell, $0

Ryan & Regina Crowley to John W. McMillian, $54,900

Ryan & Regina Crowley to John W. McMillian, $299,900

Jerusalem

Elizabeth C. Mason to TWE Enterprises LLC, $1

Jill Ellen Shaw to Laura L & Samuel Hernandez III, $319,000

William & Joann Burg to Becki Burg Bailey, Amy Burg Myhand & Jennifer Burg Alessi $0

Brian C. Champlin to Mara E. & Kevin P. Dean, $5,000

Patricia D. Selwood to Dorisanne Osborn, Anne E. Alsina, Jeanne Catherine DiMuzio & Carol R. O. Beutens, $320,000

PFLH LLC to David J. Burski, Susanne E. Affolter, Markus P. Affolter & Stephanie Affolter, $250,000

John P. & Susan L. Skillman to Nicholas R. & Kriten M. Fisher, $245,000

Michael R. & Nicole L. McGinnis to Bonnie Ellis, $45,000

Nancy Langford to Jerold R. Zimmerman, $246,000

Ruben Alconero to Patricia A. & Nelson L. Schwenk Jr, $119,900

Urie S. & Ida S. Detweiler to Zachary J. Morel, $275,000

James D. Stork & Gary A. Stork to Derek S. & Lucy A. Stork, $275,000

Stonehouse 1870 LLC to Gaston Revocable Living Trust, $560,000

Geza & Maria Drommer to Edith Kirch & Joseph Drommer, $0

Benjamin M. Hoffman to Sethaniel Robert Way, $226,000

Neil J. & Joyce K. Simmons to Sheri & Matthew Davison, $54,500

Middlesex

Salvatore Pitti to Colleen A. Gill, $75,000

The Finger Lakes Land Trust Inc. to The People of the Sate of New York Department of Environmental Conservation, $178,000

Ted I. & Judith Huttar to Marvin & Elam Zimmerman, $320,000

James D. & Mary S. Rees to Kevin D. Rees, James D. Rees & Mary S. Rees, $0

Ronald J. & Diana M. Papa to Diana M. Papa, $1

Benjamin J. Campbell & Edward J. Campbell to Harold Pratt, $365,000

Robert & Penny B. Bradbury to Curvin H. & Judith S. Nolt, $215,000

Arthur J. Swartele, Mary A. Swartele & Arthur and Mary Swartele Trust to Finger Lakes Land Trust Inc., $150,000

Milo

Joyce M. Simons to Teresa L. Tyler, $0

Linwood L. & Cindy K. Hough to Anthony L. & Teri A. Lobo, $79,000

Nalong Homhouane to Amy L. Homhoune, $0

Raymond S. & Martha Knafo to Adam Benedict, $91,755

Thomas W. Fulkrod to Mitchell A. Lehman, $25,000

James F. Stedge to Eastview Properties LLC, $175,000

Gregory P. Mastin to George & Allison Laws, $165,000

Gordon L. Baubie to Gordon L. Baubie & Denis M. Koehler, $0

Patricia R. Ames to The Patricia R. Ames Irrevocable Trust, $0

Catherine R. North to Catrina N. North, $0

Kirk P. Penelope Y. Gregg to Orion’s Belt Keuka Lake LLC, $0

Cornerstone 70023 Holdings LLC to Jennifer Pym, $10,000

Keuka Outlet Dev. LLC to Village of Penn Yan, $0

Ronald G. Spike to Nicole Bryson-Maher, $0

Daniel C. Yonts & Arthur F. Kirk III to Skipping Stone Properties LLC, $0

Chad J. Allison to Gary W. & Karen S. Fudge, $120,000

Louis J. Tyrrell, Daniel E. Hamm & Mary Ellen T. Hamm to Teresa A. Vivier, $150,000

Brenda Rowe to Steven A. & Lori L. Hergert, $145,000

Thomas W. Fulkrod to Wesley Xavier LLC, $0

Linwood L. & Cindy K. Hough to Eve Lyons & Luke Monaghan, $150,000

Norman W. Wilson to Gregory W. & Sarah Garren, $121,000

David Lester, Nancy Brice, Timothy Lester & Patricia Ann Grady to David Lester, Nancy Brice, Timothy Lester, Patricia Ann Grady & James Lester, $0

Village of Penn Yan to Anthony & Megan Hill, $19,000

Potter

Jack L. & Violet Hainsworth to Dyrek A. Hainsworth, $0

Kevin & Suzanne Maynard to Laura & Colin Coplai, $145,000

Starkey

Estate of Florence Denmark to Brianna N. Burgess & David Grady, $122,000

Joseph E. Gibson to Donna L. Gibson, $0

Donna L. Gibson to Jack A. Bishop, $0

The Ronald W. and Nancy A. Sweet Living Trust to Thomas Fiorilla, $23,000

Marvin K. & Esther H. Newswanger to Nelson R. Hurst, $240,000

Leon S. Martin to Leon S. & Miriam S. Martin, $0

James J. & Patricia E. Smith to James J. & Patricia E. Smith, $0

Shirman Project LLC to Rivas Property Holdings LLC, $450,000

Joanne M. Morris to Sean & Christa Socha, $260,000

Gerald & Diana J. Bendz to Katherine B. Searing as Trustee of the Bendz Family Trust, $0

Roy Budd Estate to Walter & Elaine Hoover, $225,000

Dipal C. & Dhruvang M. Patel to Patricia J. Briscoe, $130,000

Kevin R. Martin to Shane Aldrich, $90,000

George Victor Cohen to Ina Merle Maske to Scott H. Beecher, $451,424

The Klankowski Family Trust to Joseph V. & July A. Stefko, $765,000

William J. Hamelin to Kenneth Harlan Fulkerson, $35,000

Torrey

Deborah R. Lafler to Scott Bailey, $0

Floyd N. & Ada Mae H. Hoover to Patrick M. Redmond, $330,000

Joy Doyle to Joy Doyle, $1

Joy Doyle to Michael B. Moss, $1

Patrick J. & Ann M. Mulvaney to Jennifer L. Mulvaney, $0

Nacy P. Di Orio to Frank M. & Nancy P. Di Orio, $0

Jennifer W. Smith to Wadsworth 1823 LLC, $0

Rita H. Faas Estate to Kathryn M. Krist & Patricia L. Kowacich, $0

Kathryn M. Krist & Patricia L. Kowacich to 1705 Log Cabin Rd LLC, $0