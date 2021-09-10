August deed transfers in Yates County
YATES COUNTY – The following deed transfers in the towns of Barrington, Benton, Italy, Jerusalem, Middlesex, Milo, Potter, Starkey, and Torrey were recorded in the Yates County Clerk's Office during August 2021.
Barrington
Jackquelyn & Keith Woodard to Jack A. Bishop, $0
Debra F. & Stephen J. Weckelman to Skelly Properties LLC, $155,000
Susan U. Lange to David & Michelle Ross, $1,405,000
Barbara J. Lusk to Steven H. Owens, $50,000
Dale Everetts to Jonathan L. Huber, $0
Benton
Rodney F. Bush Sr. to Amos L. & Janice N. Horning, $70,000
Victor Feria Reyes & Catarino Chavez Benitez to Catarino Chavez Benitez & Lucinda Gonzalez-Martin, $0
Delaney Family Trust to Patrick & Sandra McGuire, $400,000
Patty Lou Race to Patty L. Race Irrevocable Trust, $0
Italy
Duane C. Shay to Lorraine Shay Brockman & Lisa Ann Salotto, $0
William McLoud to William McLoud & Scout McLoud, $1
Richard & Suzanne Prindle to Eric Goodwin & Mariah Melendy, $240,000
Estate of Phillip J. Dunn to Timothy E. Decker, $71,000
Robert A. Ayers to Elizabeth G. Adymy, $235,000
Candi Holbert & Craig W. Robinson to Dorene E. Ryan, $0
Patrick James Elwell to Patrick James & Sandra L. Elwell, $0
Ryan & Regina Crowley to John W. McMillian, $54,900
Ryan & Regina Crowley to John W. McMillian, $299,900
Jerusalem
Elizabeth C. Mason to TWE Enterprises LLC, $1
Jill Ellen Shaw to Laura L & Samuel Hernandez III, $319,000
William & Joann Burg to Becki Burg Bailey, Amy Burg Myhand & Jennifer Burg Alessi $0
Brian C. Champlin to Mara E. & Kevin P. Dean, $5,000
Patricia D. Selwood to Dorisanne Osborn, Anne E. Alsina, Jeanne Catherine DiMuzio & Carol R. O. Beutens, $320,000
PFLH LLC to David J. Burski, Susanne E. Affolter, Markus P. Affolter & Stephanie Affolter, $250,000
John P. & Susan L. Skillman to Nicholas R. & Kriten M. Fisher, $245,000
Michael R. & Nicole L. McGinnis to Bonnie Ellis, $45,000
Nancy Langford to Jerold R. Zimmerman, $246,000
Ruben Alconero to Patricia A. & Nelson L. Schwenk Jr, $119,900
Urie S. & Ida S. Detweiler to Zachary J. Morel, $275,000
James D. Stork & Gary A. Stork to Derek S. & Lucy A. Stork, $275,000
Stonehouse 1870 LLC to Gaston Revocable Living Trust, $560,000
Geza & Maria Drommer to Edith Kirch & Joseph Drommer, $0
Benjamin M. Hoffman to Sethaniel Robert Way, $226,000
Neil J. & Joyce K. Simmons to Sheri & Matthew Davison, $54,500
Middlesex
Salvatore Pitti to Colleen A. Gill, $75,000
The Finger Lakes Land Trust Inc. to The People of the Sate of New York Department of Environmental Conservation, $178,000
Ted I. & Judith Huttar to Marvin & Elam Zimmerman, $320,000
James D. & Mary S. Rees to Kevin D. Rees, James D. Rees & Mary S. Rees, $0
Ronald J. & Diana M. Papa to Diana M. Papa, $1
Benjamin J. Campbell & Edward J. Campbell to Harold Pratt, $365,000
Robert & Penny B. Bradbury to Curvin H. & Judith S. Nolt, $215,000
Arthur J. Swartele, Mary A. Swartele & Arthur and Mary Swartele Trust to Finger Lakes Land Trust Inc., $150,000
Milo
Joyce M. Simons to Teresa L. Tyler, $0
Linwood L. & Cindy K. Hough to Anthony L. & Teri A. Lobo, $79,000
Nalong Homhouane to Amy L. Homhoune, $0
Raymond S. & Martha Knafo to Adam Benedict, $91,755
Thomas W. Fulkrod to Mitchell A. Lehman, $25,000
James F. Stedge to Eastview Properties LLC, $175,000
Gregory P. Mastin to George & Allison Laws, $165,000
Gordon L. Baubie to Gordon L. Baubie & Denis M. Koehler, $0
Patricia R. Ames to The Patricia R. Ames Irrevocable Trust, $0
Catherine R. North to Catrina N. North, $0
Kirk P. Penelope Y. Gregg to Orion’s Belt Keuka Lake LLC, $0
Cornerstone 70023 Holdings LLC to Jennifer Pym, $10,000
Keuka Outlet Dev. LLC to Village of Penn Yan, $0
Ronald G. Spike to Nicole Bryson-Maher, $0
Daniel C. Yonts & Arthur F. Kirk III to Skipping Stone Properties LLC, $0
Chad J. Allison to Gary W. & Karen S. Fudge, $120,000
Louis J. Tyrrell, Daniel E. Hamm & Mary Ellen T. Hamm to Teresa A. Vivier, $150,000
Brenda Rowe to Steven A. & Lori L. Hergert, $145,000
Thomas W. Fulkrod to Wesley Xavier LLC, $0
Linwood L. & Cindy K. Hough to Eve Lyons & Luke Monaghan, $150,000
Norman W. Wilson to Gregory W. & Sarah Garren, $121,000
David Lester, Nancy Brice, Timothy Lester & Patricia Ann Grady to David Lester, Nancy Brice, Timothy Lester, Patricia Ann Grady & James Lester, $0
Village of Penn Yan to Anthony & Megan Hill, $19,000
Potter
Jack L. & Violet Hainsworth to Dyrek A. Hainsworth, $0
Kevin & Suzanne Maynard to Laura & Colin Coplai, $145,000
Starkey
Estate of Florence Denmark to Brianna N. Burgess & David Grady, $122,000
Joseph E. Gibson to Donna L. Gibson, $0
Donna L. Gibson to Jack A. Bishop, $0
The Ronald W. and Nancy A. Sweet Living Trust to Thomas Fiorilla, $23,000
Marvin K. & Esther H. Newswanger to Nelson R. Hurst, $240,000
Leon S. Martin to Leon S. & Miriam S. Martin, $0
James J. & Patricia E. Smith to James J. & Patricia E. Smith, $0
Shirman Project LLC to Rivas Property Holdings LLC, $450,000
Joanne M. Morris to Sean & Christa Socha, $260,000
Gerald & Diana J. Bendz to Katherine B. Searing as Trustee of the Bendz Family Trust, $0
Roy Budd Estate to Walter & Elaine Hoover, $225,000
Dipal C. & Dhruvang M. Patel to Patricia J. Briscoe, $130,000
Kevin R. Martin to Shane Aldrich, $90,000
George Victor Cohen to Ina Merle Maske to Scott H. Beecher, $451,424
The Klankowski Family Trust to Joseph V. & July A. Stefko, $765,000
William J. Hamelin to Kenneth Harlan Fulkerson, $35,000
Torrey
Deborah R. Lafler to Scott Bailey, $0
Floyd N. & Ada Mae H. Hoover to Patrick M. Redmond, $330,000
Joy Doyle to Joy Doyle, $1
Joy Doyle to Michael B. Moss, $1
Patrick J. & Ann M. Mulvaney to Jennifer L. Mulvaney, $0
Nacy P. Di Orio to Frank M. & Nancy P. Di Orio, $0
Jennifer W. Smith to Wadsworth 1823 LLC, $0
Rita H. Faas Estate to Kathryn M. Krist & Patricia L. Kowacich, $0
Kathryn M. Krist & Patricia L. Kowacich to 1705 Log Cabin Rd LLC, $0