Celebrate artists at Keuka Arts Festival Sept. 18-19

PENN YAN – Almost 50 artists, vendors, and entertainers will take part in this year’s Keuka Arts Festival, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18 and 19, along the Keuka Lake Outlet Trail in the historic Village of Penn Yan.

The Festival, which is usually held in June, was cancelled last year because of Covid, but organizers decided to postpone this year’s event until the fall.

“Quite a few of our regular artists depend on the festival circuit for the majority of their income," notes KAF Committee Co-Chair Karen Morris. "Last year caused them quite a bit of financial hardship, and we wanted to give them the opportunity to recoup some of that income this year.”

This year’s festival will include a number of familiar, returning artists including Kim Cutler Ceramics, Janis Long Designs, Originals by Janel Janca, Carriage House Creations, and a trio of popular local writers – Roz Murphy, C.T. Collier, and Beverly Wells – as well as a number of artists new to the event, including Antler Wears, Bouquet of Baskets, In a Glaze, BMF Pottery, and the Idea Collective. The Penn Yan Elks Club will be serving food, along with Thelma’s Food Truck, Seneca Farms Ice Cream, and Salt City Sweet Spot. Krooked Tusker and Antler Run distilleries will offer tastings.

There will be a full slate of free entertainment on two stages throughout the Festival weekend, including performances by returning favorites Artistic License, Dan King, Steve Grills and the John Bolger Band along with newcomers Feedback, Fire at Three Stone Farm and the Lucky Losers.

The Keuka Arts Festival offers something for everyone in the family and showcases the work of professional artists from around the region. Admission is free. Donations in support of the event are welcomed. Visitors are asked to be considerate of others and help keep the event as safe as possible by taking practical precautions to limit the possible spread of the Covid virus.

The Festival is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. For more information visit www.keukaartsfestival.com .

