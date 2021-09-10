COLLEGE NEWS: Rider graduates from LeMoyne; Elmira 'Key Awards'

Staff reports

Graduations

SYRACUSE – Amy Rider, of Penn Yan, has graduated from Le Moyne College with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and has been named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List. To make the list, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above. More than 600 members of the class of 2021 were eligible to graduate from Le Moyne.

Elmira College recognizes local Key Award recipients

ELMIRA – Elmira College recently announced this year's recipients of its annual Key Award. This year's award was given to 790 students in 14 states. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school. Recepients included:

Ethan Oram of Hammondsport

Chase Bond of Stanley

Jasmine Johnson of Rushville

Adriana Rodriguez of Penn Yan

Reilly Cohick of Penn Yan

Jordannmarie Simpson of Rock Stream

"This award is given to students with the potential to excel academically, serve as leaders, and go on to enjoy success in life," said Charles Lindsay, president of Elmira College. "We hope they will choose to make Elmira College their place."

Speaking to students during the ceremony, Patrick Gillette, director of admissions said, "We know you are someone who would thrive as a member of the Elmira College campus community, and we want to invest in your success at Elmira College."

Sponsored by the EC Alumni Association, the Key Award recognizes students for high scholastic achievement, leadership, citizenship, and participation in extracurricular activities.