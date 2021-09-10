DEC sets public hearing for Greenidge air permits

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

State Department of Environmental Conservation sets public hearing on air permits. Existing permits remain in effect during renewal process.

TORREY — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has determined that the applications to renew the Title V (Air) and Title IV (Acid Rain) permits for the Greenidge Generation plant are complete and draft permits are available for public review and comment.

A statement issued by Greenidge Generation includes the following: "Our existing Title V permit remains in effect, and our operation in Dresden is not impacted by this standard renewal process. Our application does not involve any major modifications to our facility or change to our current operation."

The Title V renewal application does remove the diesel fire pump permit conditions and includes minor revisions to the monitoring requirements for particulate emissions.

Representatives of Seneca Lake Guardian are expected to be among the public participating in the hearings scheduled for Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Both hearings will be conducted electronically before Administrative Law Judge Lara Olivieri. Members of the public may participate or listen via webex or by phone.

An official public notice with details about how to submit public comments and how to participate in the hearings will appear on the DEC website and in local publications. Written comments must be submitted no later than Oct. 22.

The DEC has not made a final determination to issue final permits.

Greenidge's statement continues: "The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) set important statewide targets relating to greenhouse gas reduction relative to a 1990 baseline. We support those goals at Greenidge and will continue to do our part to help the state meet them."

The draft permits may be viewed and printed from the DEC website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/32249.html.

For additional information, a copy of the NYS DEC's permit hearing procedures is available on the NYS DEC web site at: http://www.dec.ny.gov/permits/6234.html.