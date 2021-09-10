Fall art workshops scheduled at ACYC
Don't mourn summer's end — celebrate fall with artistic "labors." Find these and more
at the Arts Center of Yates County's website:
https://www.artscenteryatescounty.org/workshops
INTRODUCTION TO WATERCOLOR
Thursdays, Sept. 9, 16 and 23 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Arts Center
Instructor: Fran Bliek
The “Wash” is the foundation of the watercolor painting. Learn how to create the four watercolor washes and other techniques like lifting, splattering, scraping, adding salt. Each week participants will create paintings using one of the basic watercolor washes – Flat, Gradated, Wet-in-Wet/Streaked. This class is for beginning students or those who want to improve their wash technique. $90 members, $108 not-yet-members
AUTUMN SCULPTURE
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept 14, 15, & 16 from 10 a.m. – noon at Sunny Point
Instructor: Krista Pazzaglia
Choose between building a pumpkin, an acorn or a squash. Combine pinch pot, coil and slab building techniques as you craft your own autumn gourd. Plan to glaze September 21, 22 or 23. $70 members, $84 not-yet-members
FRIDAY NIGHT SPECIAL – WELCOME SIGNS
Friday, Sept. 17 from 5 – 8 p.m. at Sunny Point
Instructor: Krista Pazzaglia
Come spend a Friday evening having some fun with clay. Create a unique welcome sign using print on clay slabs techniques. Finished projects will be available for pickup Sept. 20. $40 members, $48 not-yet-members
PRINTING WITH CLAY - MUGS
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 28, 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. – noon at Sunny Point
Instructor: Krista Pazzaglia
Explore the many modes of printing on wet clay as you build unique mugs. Techniques will include traditional and modern tools. Use the skills to print on slab-built ornaments. Plan to glaze October 5, 6 or 7. $70 members, $84 not-yet-members (open to all ages 10+)
FALL PLEIN AIR
Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2 from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at various locations
Instructor: Kevin Feary
Celebrate fall colors and fall harvest in the Finger Lakes with two days of landscape painting in one of the area’s most scenic venues. Painters in any medium welcome. Enrollment is limited. $150 members, $175 not-yet-members.
Register online at https://www.artscenteryatescounty.org/workshops,
or call 315-536-8226.