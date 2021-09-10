Fall art workshops scheduled at ACYC

Arts Center of Yates County

Don't mourn summer's end — celebrate fall with artistic "labors." Find these and more

at the Arts Center of Yates County's website:

https://www.artscenteryatescounty.org/workshops

INTRODUCTION TO WATERCOLOR

Thursdays, Sept. 9, 16 and 23 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Arts Center

Instructor: Fran Bliek

The “Wash” is the foundation of the watercolor painting. Learn how to create the four watercolor washes and other techniques like lifting, splattering, scraping, adding salt. Each week participants will create paintings using one of the basic watercolor washes – Flat, Gradated, Wet-in-Wet/Streaked. This class is for beginning students or those who want to improve their wash technique. $90 members, $108 not-yet-members





AUTUMN SCULPTURE

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept 14, 15, & 16 from 10 a.m. – noon at Sunny Point

Instructor: Krista Pazzaglia

Choose between building a pumpkin, an acorn or a squash. Combine pinch pot, coil and slab building techniques as you craft your own autumn gourd. Plan to glaze September 21, 22 or 23. $70 members, $84 not-yet-members

FRIDAY NIGHT SPECIAL – WELCOME SIGNS

Friday, Sept. 17 from 5 – 8 p.m. at Sunny Point

Instructor: Krista Pazzaglia

Come spend a Friday evening having some fun with clay. Create a unique welcome sign using print on clay slabs techniques. Finished projects will be available for pickup Sept. 20. $40 members, $48 not-yet-members

PRINTING WITH CLAY - MUGS

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 28, 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. – noon at Sunny Point

Instructor: Krista Pazzaglia

Explore the many modes of printing on wet clay as you build unique mugs. Techniques will include traditional and modern tools. Use the skills to print on slab-built ornaments. Plan to glaze October 5, 6 or 7. $70 members, $84 not-yet-members (open to all ages 10+)

FALL PLEIN AIR

Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2 from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at various locations

Instructor: Kevin Feary

Celebrate fall colors and fall harvest in the Finger Lakes with two days of landscape painting in one of the area’s most scenic venues. Painters in any medium welcome. Enrollment is limited. $150 members, $175 not-yet-members.

Register online at https://www.artscenteryatescounty.org/workshops,

or call 315-536-8226.