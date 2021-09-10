Farm Trail Weekend 2021 set in Schuyler County

Cornell Cooperative Extension

Have some family fun down on the farm during the 2nd Annual Schuyler County Farm Trail Weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25 and 26. Ten of the finest farms in the Watkins Glen area and throughout Schuyler County are opening to the public, offering tours, tastings, hay-rides, demonstrations, apple picking, farm-market shopping and meet farm animals.

These farm experiences are authentic as well informative, entertaining family fun. The weekend event is organized by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schuyler County and Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce. Guests are able to purchase produce and goodies from the farms, including hand-crafted cheeses, apples, veggies, jams, cider, donuts, pies, and alpaca products.

To learn about other attractions in the area, as well as places to stay overnight, please visit WatkinsGlenChamber.com. Those looking to expand the experience are invited to check out the region’s celebrated wine trail at SenecaLakeWine.com

Farm Trail Weekend participating farms

Saturday, Sept. 25

Apples and Moore (previously Reisingers Apple Country)

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2750 Apple Lane, Watkins Glen

Highlights: U-pick apples, pears, zinnia flowers, and pumpkins, plus in the farm store: donuts, cider, maple syrup, honey, jams and jellies.

Cheerful Cherry Farm

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

3723 County Road 2, Hector

Highlights: This is a u-pick produce farm. We grow tomatoes, cherries, apples, jalapenos, sweet peppers, cucumbers, and Italian string-less green beans.

Four Seasons Alpacas — Celebrating National Alpaca Farm Days

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

4418 Six Corners Road, Dundee

Highlights: Farm tours and an array of products for purchase: alpaca rugs, throws, wall hanging, hats, gloves, scarves, pillows

Hawk Meadow Farm

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

5066 Mott Evans Road, Trumansburg

Highlights: Farm tours, log-grown mushrooms, and mushroom products for sale, plus maple syrup and herbal skincare products

Muddy Fingers Farm

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

3859 Dugue Road, Hector

Highlights: Diverse vegetable production plus produce for sale

Ort Family Farm

10 a.m. to 4p.m.

2761 Yorski Road, Bradford

Highlights: More than 100 flavors of fruit jams and jellies plus herbal tea blends, made from fruit and herbs grown on the farm, plus potted fruiting plants. Bartlett Family Farm will also be there with an assortment of maple products.

Russell’s Alpaca Acres — Celebrating National Alpaca Farm Days

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

4047 Newtown Road, Burdett

Highlights: Take a tour, visit the newborn baby alpaca, and learn about raising alpacas, plus shop alpaca products, yarn, and raw fleece.

Shtayburne Farm Creamery

10 a.m. to 4p.m.

2909 Chase Road, Rock Stream

Highlights: An old-fashioned working dairy farm with cows and hand-crafted artisan cheeses, featuring cheese-making demos.

Seneca Valley Diary Farm

Tours at 10 a.m.,12 p.m. and 2 p.m. only

3758 County Route 8, Burdett

Highlights: Visit a working dairy farm. See cows, milking parlor, and other farm experiences.

Sunset View Creamery

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

4970 County Route 14, Odessa

Highlights: A dairy farm nestled in the rolling hills of Schuyler County, offering tours, hayrides, activities for kids, and shopping: hand-crafted cheese, locally sourced beef, free-range eggs, fudge, maple syrup, honey, jams and jellies.

Sunday, Sept. 26

Apples and Moore (previously Reisingers Apple Country)

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2750 Apple Lane, Watkins Glen

Highlights: U-pick apples, pears, zinnia flowers, and pumpkins, plus in the farm store: donuts, cider, maple syrup, honey, jams and jellies.

Cheerful Cherry Farm

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

3723 County Road 2 Hector

Highlights: This is a u-pick produce farm. We grow tomatoes, cherries, apples, jalapenos, sweet peppers, cucumbers, and Italian string-less green beans.

Four Seasons Alpacas — Celebrating National Alpaca Farm Days

Noon to 4 p.m.

4418 Six Corners Road, Dundee

Highlights: Farm tours and an array of products for purchase: alpaca rugs, throws, wall hanging, hats, gloves, scarves, pillows

Ort Family Farm

10 a.m. to 4p.m.

2761 Yorski Road, Bradford

Highlights: More than 100 flavors of fruit jams and jellies plus herbal tea blends, made from fruit and herbs grown on the farm, plus potted fruiting plants. Bartlett Family Farmwill also be there with an assortment of maple products.

Russell’s Alpaca Acres — Celebrating National Alpaca Farm Days

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

4047 Newtown Road, Burdett

Highlights: Take a tour, visit the newborn baby alpaca, and learn about raising alpacas, plus shop alpaca products, yarn and raw fleece.

Seneca Valley Diary Farm

Tours at 10 a.m.,12 p.m. and 2 p.m. only

3758 County Route 8 Burdett

Highlights: Visit a working dairy farm. See cows, milking parlor, and other farm experiences.

Sunset View Creamery

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

4970 County Route 14, Odessa

Highlights: A dairy farm nestled in the rolling hills of Schuyler County, offering tours, hayrides, activities for kids, and shopping: hand-crafted cheese, locally sourced beef, free-range eggs, fudge, maple syrup, honey, jams and jellies