Yates County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 46% of people fully vaccinated

Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 46% of people living in Yates County are fully vaccinated as of Sept. 7, according to data from the New York Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

New York reported 2,310,662 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 1% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in New York as of Sept. 7 are New York County (69%), Schenectady County (68%), Nassau County (68%), Hamilton County (68%) and Tompkins County (67%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Yates County as of Sept. 7:

How many people in Yates County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

49% of people in Yates County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 12,337 people

46% of people in Yates County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 11,425 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in New York have been vaccinated so far?

68% of people in New York have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 13,299,568 people

61% of people in New York are fully vaccinated, for a total of 11,868,703 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.