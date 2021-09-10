Job Fair at Yates Community Center Sept. 23

Staff reports

The Chronicle-Express

PENN YAN – The Yates Community Center, with the assistance of The Yates County Chamber of Commerce and Yates County Workforce Development, has scheduled a job fair Thursday, Sept. 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. All Yates County businesses and residents are invited.

"In current times, we acknowledge a need within our community to fill jobs as well as finding employment for many families," says YCC Core Adult Coordinator Dawn Shipman. "Please join us!"

If you would like to register your businesses free of charge, go to https://business.yatesny.com/events/details/job-fair-3910 for more details and to pre-register.

Employers should provide their own table, chairs, and easy-up canopy. Please indicate other needs, such as an electrical outlet, on the registration form.

The Yates County Chamber of Commerce will also manage an absent business table. Employers who would like to participate but are unable to provide manpower for the event, are asked to send a poster representing your business along with applications for employment to be returned to you when completed. Please have positions with full job descriptions available when registering. These positions will also be posted for job seekers to assist them with preparing for the event on the Yates Community Center's Facebook page.

Contact Dawn Shipman at 315-536-3354, Dusty Blumbergs at 315-729-4426, or Jessica Bacher at 315-536-3111 with any questions.

If you go:

WHAT: Job Fair

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 23 from 4 - 7 p.m.

WHERE: Yates Community Center, 467 N. Main St., Penn Yan, NY 14527

REGISTER: Free at https://business.yatesny.com/events/details/job-fair-3910