'Strong Kids, Safe Kids' cancelled

Staff reports

BATH – Organizers of the "Strong Kids, Safe Kids Festival" originally set for Sept. 18 has been cancelled, say the organizers, citing the risk of spreading the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The popular, annual event focuses on events to promote the health and well-being of

children.

“Our event’s target audience – kids from birth through grade 6 – are largely unvaccinated, and would be at high risk,” said Steuben County Youth Bureau Coordinator Bill Caudill. He noted the county Public Health report of 150 new COVID cases in Steuben since the previous Monday was a key factor in organizers’ decision to cancel the event.

“Many of our participating agencies are considering whether they can or will participate,” he said. “Many families would likely choose not to come because of the risk, and volunteers and families from all across the county might be put at risk.”

Organizers will look at other ways to promote the concepts of strong, safe children when

they meet later in September, Caudill said.