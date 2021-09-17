Canandaigua VA walk-in flu clinics

FINGER LAKES – Both the regular flu shot and the 65+ flu shot will be available for the walk-in flu shot clinics at the Canandaigua VA, 400 Fort Hill Avenue, Canandaigua, NY 14424 being given from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Building 1, tunnel entrance on the following dates:

• Tuesday, Sept. 21

• Wednesday, Sept. 22

• Thursday, Sept. 23

• Tuesday, Sept. 28

• Thursday, Sept. 30

• Monday, Oct. 4

• Wednesday, Oct. 6

• Tuesday, Oct. 19

• Thursday Oct. 21

NEW DRIVE-THROUGH FLU SHOT CLINIC

This service will be located in the tent, parking lot 1 on:

• Wednesday, Oct. 13, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m. – noon

COVID – 19 vaccine shot update:

Veterans, their spouses*, and caregivers* can also schedule the J & J (one shot) or Moderna (first or second shot) or if immune compromised, third dose COVID -19 vaccine in Building 3, tunnel entrance, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. on:

• Tuesday, Sept. 21

• Wednesday, Sept. 22

• Thursday, Sept. 23

• Tuesday, Sept. 28

• Monday, Oct. 4

• Wednesday, Oct. 6

• Thursday, Oct. 21

*Note : Saves Lives Act is due to expire the end of September which allows spouses and caregivers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.