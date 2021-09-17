Celebrate Service...Celebrate Yates postponed to May 2022

Gretchen Parsells, Keuka College

Keuka College’s Celebrate Service...Celebrate Yates postponed again due to pandemic; county-wide day of service will now be in May 2022.

KEUKA PARK – Keuka College’s annual county-wide day of service, Celebrate Service…Celebrate Yates (CSCY), originally slated for Sunday, Oct. 24, will be postponed until Sunday, May 1, 2022, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the largest ways the College and Yates County communities come together, CSCY is a joint collaboration between the Yates County Chamber of Commerce and the College, and the event supports non-profit agencies across Yates County and is meant to foster stronger relationships between members of the College community and its neighbors.

First envisioned by Keuka College student Tracy Swem Morgan, a member of the Class of 1998, CSCY sees Keuka College students, faculty, staff, and alumni join with community members to volunteer their time and energy to serve the region’s youth camps, churches, cemeteries, libraries, fire departments, and other community organizations with a variety of spring cleaning tasks.

Additional information on when and how to register for the 2022 edition of CSCY will be available closer to the date of the event.