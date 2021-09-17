Drugged driver causes crash in Milo

MILO – Robert W. Corbitt,38, of Dundee, was arrested Sept. 3 by Yates County Sheriff's Deputies responding to a two-car crash at the intersection of Bath Road and Airport Dr. in Milo.

Deputies say Corbitt was southbound on Bath Road when he struck the other vehicle that was attempting to turn left onto Airport Drive.

Corbitt was placed through series of field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested for DWI by drugs. He was then taken to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for a blood draw. No injuries were reported.

Corbitt was charged with Common Law DWI, Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, and Unsafe Passing. He released with tickets to appear at Milo Town Court later.