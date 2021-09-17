Drunk driver leads police on chase in Penn Yan

PENN YAN – An alleged drunk driver tried to evade police, leading them on a chase in the village of Penn Yan.

Penn Yan Police arrested Daniel G. Mathews Jr., 36, of Dresden, after officers observed a Porsche Cayenne speeding on East Elm Street at 11:15 p.m. Sept. 14. Officers attempted to stop Mathews who then turned onto Hamilton place.

In attempt to evade police, Mathews drove off the roadway and attempted to drive across the railroad tracks near Lakeview Organic Grain mill. The tracks caused extensive damage to the car's wheels, and the two responding PYPD patrol cars were finally able to stop Mathews on Hamilton Street.

While speaking with Mathews, police say they observed several signs of intoxication. He was placed through field sobriety tests which he failed. He was then taken into custody and to the Yates County Public Safety Building where he submitted to a chemical test which showed his blood alcohol content to be .12%.

Mathews was charged with common law DWI, DWI with a .08% BAC or greater, reckless driving, speeding, moving from lane unsafely, refusal to submit to roadside breath test, and improper exit of a controlled highway. He was processed at the Police Department and later released with appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court.