Yates County's COVID cases up 90.9%; New York cases fall 7.8%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New York reported 31,981 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 7.8% from the previous week . Then, 34,701 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 were reported.

New York ranked 47th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 11.9% from the week before, with 1,010,209 cases reported. With 5.84% of the country's population, New York had 3.17% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 19 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Some governments may have delayed reporting across the Labor Day holiday, and people who normally would have been tested might not have been tested then. Week-to-week comparisons may be inaccurate.

Yates County reported 63 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 33 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 1,337 cases and 26 deaths.

Across New York, cases fell in 22 counties, with the best declines in Kings County, with 2,845 cases from 4,408 a week earlier; in Queens County, with 2,280 cases from 3,115; and in Bronx County, with 1,569 cases from 2,401.

New York ranked 13th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 69.1% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 63.1%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, New York reported administering another 396,621 vaccine doses, including 201,249 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 335,872 vaccine doses, including 171,211 first doses. In all, New York reported it has administered 25,016,890 total doses.

Within New York, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Hamilton County with 589 cases per 100,000 per week; St. Lawrence County with 427; and Franklin County with 364. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Suffolk County, with 3,389 cases; Kings County, with 2,845 cases; and Nassau County, with 2,486. Weekly case counts rose in 40 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Erie, Onondaga and Chautauqua counties.

In New York, 236 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 221 people were were reported dead.

A total of 2,335,720 people in New York have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 54,656 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 40,955,201 people have tested positive and 659,970 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 3,145

The week before that: 3,241

Four weeks ago: 2,604

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 121,201

The week before that: 128,256

Four weeks ago: 111,242

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.