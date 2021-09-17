Keuka partners with Albany College of Pharmacy

Kevin Frisch, Keuka College

KEUKA PARK – Keuka College students now have their choice of three partner colleges in pursuing their Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) degree.

The latest partnership, with the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (ACPHS), will ensure that Keuka College students move seamlessly into the ACHPS program.

“This agreement is a great opportunity for students to be able to come to Keuka College for three years and reap the benefits of the high-quality education and personal experiences that we offer before moving on to ACPHS to earn their doctorate,” says Keuka College Professor of Chemistry Michael V. Keck, chair of the Division of Natural Sciences and Mathematics. “Everybody wins, including the communities who will benefit from the outstanding pharmacists that this agreement will produce.”

As with the previous agreements, the partnership with ACPHS, commonly known as a 3+4 dual-degree program, allows qualified Biology majors from Keuka College to transfer into ACPHS after three years of undergraduate work. Once their first year is completed in Albany, credits transfer back to Keuka College to complete the bachelor’s degree. Students then have only three years left of their Pharm.D. program, earning their bachelor’s and Pharm.D. degrees in only seven years, rather than eight.

Among the incentives for wanting to launch a pharmacological career as soon as possible: industry analysts peg the starting salary for those with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree at well over $100,000.

It was the third in a series of partnerships the college solidified this year following agreements with the University at Buffalo School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and Binghamton University’s School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

“We now have options to the west (Buffalo), the south (Binghamton), and now to the east,” said college Provost Dr. Brad Fuster. “Three amazing options for our students to obtain a PharmD and augment our regional healthcare workforce.”