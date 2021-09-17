Seneca Lake webcam goes live 24/365

Watkins Glen Chamber of Commerce

WATKINS GLEN – A new webcam viewing Seneca Lake is online today thanks to a partnership between BOSS Security & Automation, Seneca Harbor Station, and the Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce.

View the live feed at https://www.ipcamlive.com/613a21ff4cf8d

“The lake is one of our region’s most important treasures,” said Chamber Executive Director Michael Hardy. “Community members and visitors alike relax and renew with activities on Seneca Lake. Boating, kayaking, tubing, fishing, sailing, swimming, sightseeing… Seneca Lake offers something for everyone, even pets. We are excited to share Seneca Lake’s beauty with the world via this webcam.”

BOSS Security & Automation installed the system in a secure location on Seneca Harbor Station’s property. The webcam will operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“Seneca Lake has been a part of my life forever,” said Mark Simiele, owner of Seneca Harbor Station. “We enjoy the opportunity to share it with as many people as possible at our waterfront restaurant and aboard our cruises. Other than being a centerpiece for Schuyler County’s tourism industry, Seneca Lake serves many diverse and important purposes. It’s a haven for those looking to recreate. It’s crucial to our eco-system, supporting hundreds of species. It moderates the temperature, making our region ideal for viticulture.”

Seneca Lake is known for...

• Seneca Lake accounts for more than 50% of water found in the entire Finger Lakes Region.

• Wineries along Seneca Lake members are known for their diverse offering of world-class wines.

• A growing number of breweries, distilleries, and eateries are also locating along the Seneca Lake.

• The last Ice Age, which sculpted the area’s dramatic landscape, was also responsible for chiseling out 11 deep, temperature-moderating lakes that do an incredible job of creating harmony between the land and the weather, creating a magical atmosphere for growing grapes.

• On average, because of its length and extreme depth, Seneca Lake completely freezes only once a century. The last reported date was 1912. During the freeze, people claimed that they skated 35 miles, from Geneva at the northern tip, to Watkins Glen, the southern tip.

• It is possible to begin a circumnavigation of the globe from Seneca Lake. The Erie canal system connects to the Great Lakes, which connects to the Atlantic Ocean.

• Seneca Lake is the host of the National Lake Trout Derby and is considered the lake trout capital of the world.

• The lake floor extends 200 feet below sea level!

"This project was a great collaboration between the Chamber, Seneca Harbor Station, and us at BOSS Security and Automation,” said Matthew Putt, Director of Technology, BOSS Security and Automation. “For myself, this particular view of Seneca Lake has always been the first to come to mind during my travels when explaining to others the grandeur and beauty of Upstate New York and the Finger Lakes region. I had always wished I had an image or video to show them, so they could see for themselves. There is something so very special in standing at the end of the pier, watching the comings and goings on the lake. The sights, the sounds, and Seneca Lake in all of her majesty. So many memories have been made in this very spot by so many, and now they have the opportunity to visit this view again no matter where they are in the world. I hope the memories put smiles on their faces, they are reminded of all our region has to offer, and are encouraged to visit us again."