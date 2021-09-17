Soldiers & Sailors receives American Heart Assoc. award

Finger Lakes Health

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital earns national recognition for efforts to improve STEMI treatment in Finger Lakes

PENN YAN – Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline Referring Silver Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures to treat patients who suffer severe heart attacks.

Each year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it is critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.

The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program helps reduce barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks – starting from when 9-1-1 is called, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. Optimal care for heart attack patients takes coordination between the individual hospital, EMS and healthcare system.

Program participants apply for the award recognition by demonstrating how their organization has committed to improving quality care for STEMI patients.

"Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” said Matthew Talbott, M.D., Director of Emergency Medicine and Medical Director, Chest Pain Center, Finger Lakes Health. “The Mission: Lifeline program puts proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis so patients have the best possible chance of survival.”

About Mission: Lifeline

The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program helps hospitals and emergency medical services develop systems of care that follow proven standards and procedures for STEMI patients. The program works by mobilizing teams across the continuum of care to implement American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology Foundation clinical treatment guidelines. For more information, visit www.heart.org.