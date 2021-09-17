Swimmer struck by hit-and-run boater

KEUKA LAKE – Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a swimmer struck by a boat Sept. 14 on Keuka Lake in the Town of Wayne.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard says deputies interviewed the victim who stated he was swimming on his back at about 6:45 p.m. near the eastern shore in the area of Keuka Village when a northbound, dark-colored pontoon boat drove directly over him causing injury. He stated the boat never stopped nor slowed. A witness reported the boater was standing and appeared to not notice striking the swimmer, and continued north.

The victim was treated and released at the scene. The only witness description of the boat or operator is that of a white male operating a dark-colored pontoon boat. Allard requests any information as to the identity of the boat or operator be reported to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at 607 622-3911 or by email to ksclark@steubencountyny.gov.

Allard and Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike both remind boaters on Keuka Lake to observe the 5 MPH speed limit within 200 feet of shore. They also remind swimmers to be alert of boating traffic and obstructions in the waterway.