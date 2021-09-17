Y.A.T.E.S. event celebrates farming heritage

BENTON – After a hiatus in 2020, the Yates Antique Tractor & Engine Society (Y.A.T.E.S.) held their 16th annual celebration of America’s farming heritage Sept. 3 and 4 on Rte. 14A in Benton. And that year off didn’t dampen the exhibitors’ enthusiasm one bit. Organizers say there were more machines on display this year than ever.

Since 2005, Y.A.T.E.S has been showing a myriad of machines, presenting working displays of equipment doing the jobs they used to do on farms in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Featuring a wealth of all makes and models, the displays included antique tractors and engines, antique cars and trucks, threshing and baling demonstrations, a working buzz saw and shingle mill, both horse- and tractor-drawn antique implements, hand and household tools, plus scale model and toy displays with daily demonstrations.

With over 200 current members, Y.A.T.E.S. welcomes new members and exhibitors all year long. For membership information or to register your piece of farming history to exhibit in next year's show, contact Y.A.T.E.S. President Bob Spink at 585-301-6060, or Vice President Carlton Voak at 585-526-5911. Dues are just $5 per year for individuals or $8 for a family.