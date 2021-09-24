4-H recognizes 'Summer Spectacular Youth' participants
YATES COUNTY – The past year and a half has taught us all to be flexible, adaptive, and to make the very best out of each situation. Many of our Yates County 4-H members did just that this past summer, as county fair events shifted to a summer-long spectacular showcase.
4-H members, parents, staff, and volunteers came together this summer to help 4-H members display and highlight the skills and knowledge gained through the past year’s project work. 4-H project judging, animal science shows, and knowledge contests were all part of this year’s festivities. Congratulations to the following youth for their efforts and accomplishments and a special thank you to our 4-H parents, volunteers, and community members who helped make this year’s events a success.
4-H Exhibit Judging – July 26
This year’s projects ranged from cookies and homegrown vegetables to paintings, drawings, garden focaccia bread, monarch butterfly feeders, woven art, dog treats, container gardens, preserved jam, pet beds, and more. Exhibitors included Brenna Hathway, Greyson Hathway, Alex Hoffman, Audrey Hoffman, Jacob Martens, Leila Martens, Ramona Mills, Launy Redman, Ginny Savage, Maddie Smith, and James Smith.
To add some excitement to this year’s events, Yates County 4-H created and awarded five Outstanding Exhibit Rosettes. Youth taking this honor include Greyson Hathway (Paper Mache Chicken and Chicken Trading Cards), James Smith (Grayscale Manga Style Drawing), Ramona Mills (Educational Poultry Story), and Brenna Hathway (Flag Painting). Each of these projects received a Special 2021 Yates County 4-H Spectacular Rosette and will be eligible for exhibition in the 2022 N.Y. State Fair.
A special thank you to this year’s Exhibit Hall judges for working with our youth and sharing comments and feedback -- Kathy Waye, Carlie Bossard, Ann Meyer Wilbur, Brittany Griffin, and Liz Demaria.
4-H Animal Science exhibitors also had the opportunity to showcase their project animals and highlight their species knowledge in skillathon style events held throughout the summer.
Rabbit Show, July 16
Master Showman – Brenna Hathway
Reserve Master Showman – Leila Martens
Best of Breed Holland Lop – Brenna Hathway
Best of Breed Dutch – Greyson Hathway
Best of Breed Mini Rex – Ginny Savage
Best of Breed Polish – Ramona Mills
Grand Champion Pet – Leila Martens
Best of Show – Ramona Mills
Rabbit Science Decathlon Champion – Leila Martens
Dairy Cattle Show, July 16
Master Showman – Ginny Savage
Reserve Master Showman – Jacob Martens
Grand Champion Holstein – Leila Martens
Grand Champion Guernsey – Ginny Savage
Grand Champion Jersey – Jacob Martens
Best of Show – Leila Martens
Dairy Cattle Judging Contest Champion – Ginny Savage
Goat Show, July 30
Master Showman – Maddie Smith
Reserve Master Showman – Ginny Savage
Grand Champion Nubian – Ginny Savage
Grand Champion LaMancha – Ginny Savage
Best of Show Dairy Goat – Ginny Savage
Grand Champion Full Blood Boer – Ginny Savage
Grand Champion Percentage Boer – Ginny Savage
Grand Champion Meat Goat – Maddie Smith
Best of Show Meat Goat – Maddie Smith
Grand Champion Caprine Science Knowledge Contest – Maddie Smith
Dog Show, Aug. 8
First placed exhibitors included:
Grooming and Handling B – Maddie Smith
Rally Novice A – Brisco Smith
Rally Novice B – James Smith
Canine Science Knowledge Contest – Brisco Smith
Poultry Show, Aug. 10
Grand Champion Showman – Brenna Hathway
Reserve Champion Showman – Greyson Hathway
Grand Champion Mediterranean – James Smith
Grand Champion Other Non-Standard – Greyson Hathway
Reserve Champion Other Standard – Launy Redman
Best of Show – Greyson Hathway
Grand Champion Poultry Science Knowledge Contest – Launy Redman
A fall 4-H Horse Show will wrap up this year’s 4-H Spectacular events. Stay tuned for results and additional information on 4-H Equine Science opportunities.
A special thank you to this year’s animal science judges who worked with Yates County 4-H to share their knowledge and experience with our youth – Jodi Hartman (Rabbit and Dog), Bob Whitney (Poultry), Deb Borden (Goat), and Barb Young (Dairy). Brittany Griffin (Yates County CCE Program Administrative Assistant) and Brennan Dailey (Youth Development Summer Intern) with also monumental in organizing and carrying out this year’s events. Lastly, a big thank you goes out to the Yates County Agricultural Society for continuing to support the Yates County 4-H program and for allowing us to hold events at the county fairgrounds.
A new 4-H year starts Oct. 1. For more information about how you can become involved in 4-H, please contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County at 315-536-5123, jja26@cornell.edu, or visit us online at http://yates.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth. Cornell University Cooperative Extension provides equal program and employment opportunities.