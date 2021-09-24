Dundee Central School District appoints new superintendent

Shannon Marshall, Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES

DUNDEE – The Dundee Central School District Board of Education has selected Mr. Christopher Barnard as their next Superintendent of Schools. He is scheduled to begin at the District on Oct. 12, pending contract negotiations.

Barnard joins the Dundee Central School District from Palmyra-Macedon Central School District, where he currently holds the position of Intermediate School Principal. Previously, he served as an administrator and 6th grade classroom teacher for the Victor Central School District. His previous experience had him serving as a 4th grade classroom teacher for Gates Chili Central School District, and UPK program lead teacher for Action for a Better Community.

“It is a true honor to be selected as the next superintendent of the Dundee Central School District,” stated Barnard. “I am excited to be joining a school community that has continued to put students at the forefront of their decision making. I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to learn from all stakeholders and to build upon the district's past accomplishments. I am also looking forward to being actively engaged in all aspects of the district and having my family become a part of the greater Dundee community.”

School Board President Robert Neu stated, “On behalf of the Dundee Board of Education we would like to sincerely thank all those who supported and participated in this process. During this intense process, the Board worked with feedback from diverse stakeholder groups, to ensure we could continue the great work of our former Superintendent Kelly Houck. We are very excited to welcome Mr. Barnard and his family into our school community!”