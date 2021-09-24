Finger Lakes Farm Country gets an app

Steuben County Conference & Visitors Bureau

FINGER LAKES – Finger Lakes Farm Country, a five-county initiative intended to promote the abundance of agricultural resources in the region, is taking advantage of technology by creating a new Farm Country app as a way to connect locals and visitors with over 200 agricultural experiences and products.

From where to cuddle cows or do yoga with goats to where you can visit with alpacas, taste delicious duck-egg ice cream, do some u-pick fruit picking, find a nearby farm market, or even arrange for a farm stay, the new Finger Lakes Farm Country app puts the many agritourism businesses and experiences from Tioga, Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler and Yates counties right at your fingertips.

Want to do some horseback riding? No worries. There are nearly a dozen different equine experiences to be had in Farm Country from rodeo activities to boarding and riding.

Interested in supporting the locavore movement? Click the “Eat” button and discover sundry restaurants offering locally-sourced ingredients. The “Trails” section provides information about and links to local beverage trails, with other agricultural trails to be added later. Specially curated "Tours" (also known as itineraries) will also be added.

Categories on the App

• Experience

• Eat

• Markets

• U-Pick

• Trails

• Events

• My Plan

Planning the perfect day in Farm Country just got much easier! The integrated mobile app also allows you to map out everything you don’t want to miss in Farm Country as your own plan. View the scores of farm Country experiences all at once or search by categories like Farm Experience, Farm To Table, or U-Pick.

See an event you don’t want to miss? Click “Join” and the event will be added to your plan. That Farm to Table Restaurant everyone keeps telling you about? Click “Add to Plan” and you won’t forget to try it.

Want to invite some friends? Share your plan with them directly or via social media, email or SMS.Already on your way to Farm Country or live here? Download the app for your iPhone or Android and take your plan with you!

iOS:https://apps.apple.com/us/app/finger-lakes-farm-country/id1574231544

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.visitwidget.fingerlakesfarmcountry

Learn more about the numerous agritourism businesses and experiences awaiting you at www.FingerLakesFarmCountry.com where you can also add the Farm Country trip planner and get started exploring Farm Country today.