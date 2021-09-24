Finger Lakes Land Trust earns national recognition

Finger Lakes Land Trust

FINGER LAKES – The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) has achieved its land trust accreditation renewal, joining over 450 accredited land trusts across the nation committed to professional excellence and maintaining the public's trust in its conservation work.

The FLLT provided extensive documentation and was subject to a comprehensive third-party evaluation prior to achieving this distinction. The Land Trust Accreditation Commission awarded renewed accreditation, signifying its confidence that the FLLT's lands will be protected forever. Accredited land trusts now steward almost 20 million acres across the U.S.

"It is exciting to recognize the Finger Lakes Land Trust's continued commitment to national standards by renewing this national mark of distinction," said Melissa Kalvestrand, executive director of the Commission. "Donors and partners can trust the more than 450 accredited land trusts across the country are united behind strong standards and have demonstrated sound finances, ethical conduct, responsible governance, and lasting stewardship."

By working cooperatively with landowners and local communities, the Finger Lakes Land Trust has protected over 27,000 acres of the region’s undeveloped lakeshore, rugged gorges, rolling forest, and scenic farmland. The FLLT owns and manages a network of over 45 nature preserves that are open to the public and holds perpetual conservation easements on 160 properties that remain in private ownership.

The FLLT focuses on protecting critical habitat for fish and wildlife, conserving lands that are important for water quality, connecting existing conservation lands, and keeping prime farmland in agriculture. The organization also provides programs to educate local governments, landowners, and residents about conservation and the region’s unique natural resources.

Information on the region’s premier destinations for outdoor recreation may be found at www.gofingerlakes.org, a resource created by the FLLT to encourage people to get outdoors. Additional information about the Finger Lakes Land Trust may be found at www.fllt.org.

###

The Land Trust Accreditation Commission inspires excellence, promotes public trust and ensures permanence in the conservation of open lands by recognizing organizations that meet rigorous quality standards and strive for continuous improvement. The Commission, established in 2006 as an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance, is governed by a volunteer board of diverse land conservation and nonprofit management experts. For more information, visit www.landtrustaccreditation.org.