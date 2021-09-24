FL Trails celebrate 'Trails Day' with Steuben Brewing Co.

Finger Lakes Trails Conference

KEUKA LAKE – The Finger Lakes Trail Conference (FLTC) will host an outdoor Trails Day Celebration in partnership with Steuben Brewing Company Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sponsored by Outside Chronicles, the event features guided hikes and bike rides in the morning, fun activities with Adventures in Climbing, food trucks, and vendor tables in the afternoon, and free outdoor entertainment with Dylan Doyle in the evening. All afternoon and evening activities take place at Steuben Brewing Company, located at 10286 Judson Road in Hammondsport.

The FLTC’s Trails Day Celebration was created in partnership with the Steuben County Visitors Bureau in 2019 to recognize and celebrate outdoor recreation in Steuben County, and to showcase the Finger Lakes Trail as one of the area’s most valuable recreational resources.

The event was cancelled in 2020 and was postponed from May to October of this year. Event organizers have been carefully monitoring the public health situation leading up to this year’s event. “Our planning committee has been meeting frequently, and each meeting starts with a check-in about COVID and what’s happening in Steuben County and surrounding areas,” says Christy Post, the FLTC’s director of marketing and communication. “We look at the number of cases in Steuben County and talk about what business has been like at the Brewery. We’ve moved forward with this very carefully and have always been mindful of the health and safety of participants in our planning.”

All hikes and bike rides are scheduled in loops with participants meeting at the trail head or starting point to avoid any carpooling. While these activities take place outdoors, we ask that hikers/bikers keep some physical distance between themselves and those not in their household, and wear masks when in close proximity with other participants.

Back at Steuben Brewing Company, everything is outdoors. Guests can enjoy tacos from Around the Corner Catering, local meats and cheeses from The Cheese Bus, and ice cream from Seneca Farms, in addition to beverages from the Brewery. Vendor and VIP tables will be in outdoor, open-air tents, and there will be plenty of tables out on the lawn for guests to socialize. Adventures in Climbing will be there with activities for kids (and kids-at-heart).

This event is free and open to the public. Visit https://fingerlakestrail.org/whats-happening/hikes-events/trailsday/ for more information.