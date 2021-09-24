New administrator at Soldiers & Sailors

Finger Lakes Health

PENN YAN – Finger Lakes Health has named Matthew Romania, MHA, MSN, RN as the new Director of Nursing and Site Administrator at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital (SSMH) in Penn Yan.

With 25 years of health care experience, Romania will oversee the daily operations at SSMH and will be and will responsible for oversight of the Nursing divisions including First Acute, Swing Bed, and the John D. Kelly Clinic.

Romania earned his Master of Science in Nursing and Master of Health Administration degrees from Capella University in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he is also currently pursuing his Doctorate of Nursing Practice degree. He received his Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Prior to joining Finger Lakes Health, Romania served as Director of Nursing at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Wellsboro in Wellsboro, Pa.

Romania resides in Dundee and enjoys spending time with family and friends.