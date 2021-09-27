Yates County's COVID new cases flat; New York cases fall 7.9%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New York reported 34,934 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 7.9% from the previous week . Then, 37,939 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 were reported.

New York ranked 44th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 18.9% from the week before, with 837,185 cases reported. With 5.84% of the country's population, New York had 4.17% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 10 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Yates County reported 43 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 44 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 1,424 cases and 26 deaths.

Across New York, cases fell in 30 counties, with the best declines in Kings County, with 4,002 cases from 5,143 a week earlier; in Queens County, with 2,921 cases from 3,496; and in New York County, with 2,036 cases from 2,519.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

New York ranked 12th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 70.3% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 64%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Wednesday, New York reported administering another 353,575 vaccine doses, including 174,364 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 361,119 vaccine doses, including 187,522 first doses. In all, New York reported it has administered 25,493,285 total doses.

Within New York, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Chemung County with 477 cases per 100,000 per week; Franklin County with 452; and Steuben County with 432. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Kings County, with 4,002 cases; Suffolk County, with 3,374 cases; and Queens County, with 2,921. Weekly case counts rose in 31 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Onondaga, Oneida and Steuben counties.

In New York, 284 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 248 people were were reported dead.

A total of 2,408,593 people in New York have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 55,188 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 42,931,354 people have tested positive and 688,032 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Sept. 26.

Last week: 3,171

The week before that: 3,170

Four weeks ago: 3,279

Last week: 102,610

The week before that: 111,420

Four weeks ago: 128,233

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.