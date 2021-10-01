Apply for HEAP assistance funds soon

Yates County Social Services

YATES COUNTY – The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) has Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) funding available to help eligible households pay past-due arrears for natural gas and/or electric utility accounts. Payments are made directly to an eligible household’s utility company.

Households may apply for HEAP Regular Arrears Supplement (RAS) benefits through the Yates County Department of Social Services. Benefits are provided to eligible applicants on a first come first served basis through Sept. 30, 2022 or until funds are no longer available.

Social Services strongly encourage you to contact the Yates County HEAP Department by calling 315-536-5184, or visiting 417 Liberty St., Suite 2122, Penn Yan as quickly as possible to apply.

For additional information about HEAP, please visit OTDA’s website at: http://otda.ny.gov/programs/heap/.