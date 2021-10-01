Eboh named FLH supply chain manager

Finger Lakes Health

FINGER LAKES — Obinna “Obi” Eboh has been named as the new supply chain manager for Finger Lakes Health.

Eboh is responsible for managing direct reports in purchasing, order entry, inventory control, logistics and courier operations, and customer service; reviewing purchase requisitions and orders to ensure adherence to contractual obligations while meeting customer standards, securing low cost suppliers, and maintaining vendor relations; creating and analyzing statistical data and reports to ascertain trends in inventory cycles, productivity standards, and on-time delivery metrics; improving internal policies and procedures for inside sales/customer service to reduce administrative inefficiencies and financial discrepancies and coaching and training department staff in lean office principles.

He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the State University of New York, Oswego and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering degree from Villanova University.

Prior to joining Finger Lakes Health, Eboh served as dean of the college at Remnant Bible College in Horseheads. He brings valuable background knowledge from his previous commercial operations, forecasting and engineering roles at Corning Incorporated and Kennedy Valve.

He enjoys working out, cooking, and spending time with his family. He lives in Millport, N.Y., with his wife and two boys.