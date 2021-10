Yates County Board of Elections

PENN YAN -- The Yates County Board of Elections will offer extended hours on the following days at their office at 417 Liberty St. for voters to obtain absentee ballots if needed for the general election.

Tuesday, Oct. 19 until 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21 until 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26 until 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28 until 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.