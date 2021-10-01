History Center annual meeting slated; register by Oct. 11

Yates County History Center

PENN YAN – The annual meeting of the Yates County History Center will be held in person this year at the Lakeside Country Club in Penn Yan on Nov. 4. The meeting will begin with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. and will include a short business meeting, dinner and a lecture on the Underground Railroad by Seneca County Historian Walt Gable.

Gable writes regularly for the Finger Lakes Times regarding Seneca County history and authored the book, Historic Tales of Seneca County. He has lectured extensively on assorted topics including Willard Hospital, the 1918 influenza pandemic, the women suffrage movement and Underground Railroad in Seneca County and beyond.

Attendees can choose from: crab stuffed sole, caprese chicken, or pasta primavera for $30 each or $55 per couple. Call the YCHC office at 315-536-7318 to register. Reservations must be made by Oct. 11. Payment will be cash or check at the door.