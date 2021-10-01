Keuka College Alumni Association Awards announced

Gretchen Parsells, Keuka College

Recipients include Penn Yan native Allie Nazario and Keuka Park resident Dorisanne Osborn

KEUKA PARK — Keuka College recently held its annual Green & Gold Celebration Weekend, with a highlight being the presentation of the Alumni Association Awards Ceremony. The ceremony, held virtually, honored six alumnae across a variety of categories.

Two of those recipients include Penn Yan native Allie (Waye) Nazario ’12 M’19, who received the Graduate of the Last Decade (GOLD) Award, and longtime Keuka Park resident Dorisanne Osborn ’51, who received the inaugural Dorisanne Weimert Osborn ’51 Spirit of Keuka College Award.

GOLD Award

The GOLD Award recognizes exceptional achievement in work or service by a recent Keuka College graduate.

Shortly after earning her master’s degree, Allie successfully launched two of her own companies — QKA Consulting, and Celebrations by Allie LLC. She also serves as a Realtor with eXp Realty in Orlando, Fla.

In addition, Allie lends her time and talents to her community, including organizing local, statewide, and nationwide fundraisers in partnership with such companies as iHeart Media and CNN. She also serves on the University of South Florida’s Steering Committee, helping develop curriculum and providing guidance to future entrepreneurs.

While she lives in Florida, Allie has not forgotten her hometown. During the pandemic, she ordered and sold customized Keuka Lake masks, donating a percentage of each sale to Milly’s Pantry.

“Keuka College teaches you always to give back and get involved with your local community and alma mater,” Allie said upon accepting her award. “I will always feel incredibly grateful for all the wonderful experiences and opportunities the College has provided me.”

Dorisanne Weimert Osborn ’51 Spirit of Keuka College Award

The Dorisanne Weimert Osborn ’51 Spirit of Keuka College Award was created to recognize and honor an alumna or alumnus who embodies the true spirit of Keuka College. The recipient gives to the College in many ways and embodies a true love for Keuka College.

Dorisanne, who is rarely seen without wearing something “Keuka College,” has a near lifelong affiliation with Keuka College. She returned to her alma mater in 1979, where she served as assistant professor of education and created the College’s special education program.

After retirement, Dorianne remained closely linked to the College. She is an active member of the Alumni Association and of her class, having served as its president for more than 30 years. She is a consistent donor to the College, led efforts to establish the Class of 1951 endowment and, with her late husband, Charlie, established the Osborn Memorial Scholarship. She is a regular attendee of nearly all past and present College events.

“It has been my joy and privilege to live in Keuka Park for over half of my life, giving me the opportunity to be involved with my alma mater,” Dorisanne said at the awards ceremony, “and it is a joy to meet Keuka College students each year.”

Other award winners included Chrisy AmEnde ’83 (the Eleanor Judd Wilkes Service to Keuka College Award), Dr. Kathy Kinane ’71 (the Community Service Award), Dr. Janet Wyatt ’68 (the Professional Achievement Award), and Dr. Nan McEntire ’68 (the Effective Use of Retirement Award)