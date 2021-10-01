National Guardsman Benedict Thomas promoted

N.Y. National Guard

Receives new rank, new responsibilities

Benedict Thomas, of Dundee, assigned to the 102nd Military Police Battalion, has been promoted to the rank of specialist, effective Aug. 7.

Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, recently announced the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential. These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified Soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber Citizen Soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov or www.1800goguard.com.