Rochester Folk Art Guild Open House & Apple Fest Oct. 9-10

Rochester Folk Art Guild

MIDDLESEX – The artisans at the Folk Art Guild will hold their Fall Open House and Apple Fest on Oct. 9 and 10 from noon to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. The Guild address is 1445 Upper Hill Road, 1.3 miles after the turn from Route 364 between the hamlets of Middlesex and Potter. The red sign for the East Hill Gallery marks the turn.

Visitors can self-tour the workshops and studios, making a first stop at the East Hill Gallery, which showcases a selection of the Guild handcrafts in an elegant presentation. The Natural Fibers Studio shows its clothing and accessories there. After the Gallery, there are six other indoor locations to visit: Pottery, the Woodshop, Weaving, Books in the Tractor Shed, and Graphics and Inspired Designs in Romeo. As a salute to the season and the bounty of the Finger Lakes, fresh apple cider will be pressed in the yard. Beside the cider, several varieties of pears from Guild orchards will be for sale. Early comers will have a chance to get a loaf of fresh sourdough, until it runs out.

There will be demonstrations of throwing a pot on the wheel in the Pottery Studio. One of the many wood lathes in the Woodshop will have a bowl mounted, for a woodturning demo. In the airy Weaving Studio, a warp on the loom is ready to receive a weft. In the building called Romeo, two displays greet the visitor. Pressed dried flower notecards and silkscreened cards highlight the work of the Graphic Arts Studio, along with innovative books by a neighbor. The other display is Inspired Designs, whimsical and thoughtful creations using old tools and salvaged objects, for hanging on the wall. The East Hill Gallery and Romeo now have new handicapped access.

The craftspeople in all of the workshops are glad to welcome guests and speak about their life and work in creating crafts. The Open House is a free event, with safe practices followed throughout. No pets, please!

For more information about the Guild and a calendar of events, workshops, and classes, please visit www.folkartguild.org or call 585-554-3539.

About the Rochester Folk Art Guild

A not-for-profit arts community and educational institution, the Guild began its work in crafts more than 60 years ago. Located on a 350-acre farm in Yates County, the Guild has grown to receive worldwide recognition for its handcrafts, which have found their place in museums, private collections, shops, and galleries through the United States and abroad. The Guild also offers workshops for adults and conducts educational outreach programs for children. Its Apprenticeship Program is designed for young people who are searching for a practical, hands-on approach to learning and living. Working alongside experienced master craftspeople, apprentices learn proficiency in a craft and how to live alongside others in a community setting. Over the past dozen years, the Guild has offered an annual Craft Weekend in the summer for all ages.

If you go:

WHAT: The Folk Art Guild's Open House and Apple Fest

WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9-10

WHERE: The Rochester Folk Art Guild (East Hill Farm), 1445 Upper Hill Road, Middlesex

ADMISSION: Free

MORE: For more information, visit www.folkartguild.org or call 585-554-3539