Shelby Woodard named Albright College Tutor

Albright College

READING, Pa. — Shelby Woodard of Penn Yan has been named a Peer Music Industry Studies, Sociology, Political Science and Psychology Tutor at Albright College. A graduate of Penn Yan Academy, Woodard is majoring in child and family studies at Albright.

Recommended by faculty members, peer tutors display an extensive knowledge of their particular subject areas and are selected on the basis of academic skill, leadership, character and the ability to communicate well with others. They work with peers on an individual basis or in a small group sessions to answer questions on course content and to provide study strategies.

In addition, all Albright Academic Learning Center tutors are certified by the College Reading and Learning Association's International Tutor Training Program and must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher.